Reports | Manchester City consider shock transfer for Paul Pogba
Today at 2:13 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba from rivals Manchester United upon the end of his current contract this summer. The French international is understood to be open to the move and City manager Pep Guardiola is keen on recruiting the midfielder.
Paul Pogba made a return to his former club Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of 105 million-plus bonuses of €5 million. The French midfielder has made 233 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists across all competitions. Pogba has helped the English giants win one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and a Europa League during his time at the club.
High expectations were placed on the World Cup winner's shoulder upon his world-record transfer back to Old Trafford although it hasn't gone according to plan for the 29-year-old. The Frenchman has struggled to impress at the Red Devils with his inconsistent performances and injury troubles causing discontent among the supporters. The United midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season and it is widely expected that Pogba will move on to greener pastures.
According to reports from GOAL, Manchester City could prove to be his next destination after Pep Guardiola made his intentions of acquiring the midfielder clear to the hierarchies. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keen on the 29-year-old but if the reigning Premier League champions put forward an offer to Pogba, the French international will likely head to United’s arch-rivals as he would not to disrupt his family from familiar surroundings.
City will acquire Pogba on a free transfer as they look to bolster their midfield options. Club icon Fernandinho is set to depart the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola is keen to bring in quality players to shake up the squad. A move across Manchester would prove to be a controversial move for Pogba and he would follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez who swapped the red of Manchester for the blue side in 2009.
