Reports | Manchester City consider shock transfer for Paul Pogba

High expectations were placed on the World Cup winner's shoulder upon his world-record transfer back to Old Trafford although it hasn't gone according to plan for the 29-year-old. The Frenchman has struggled to impress at the Red Devils with his inconsistent performances and injury troubles causing discontent among the supporters. The United midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season and it is widely expected that Pogba will move on to greener pastures.