Nobody wants to be booed especially if you're playing at home, reveals Neymar

“Social media... I guess it hurts more than it helps. Because if you play well and go read about it there, it's all good news and smiles. But when you don't play well, it's not good for your head. It's pretty tough. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays. I really wanted to win the Champions League for PSG this time, but unfortunately we couldn't," he added. Now I want to finish 2022 with the World Cup title,” he added.