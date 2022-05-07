Nobody wants to be booed especially if you're playing at home, reveals Neymar
Today at 4:42 PM
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has admitted that being booed by his own club supporters at home is not a good feeling and insisted that the influence of social media hurts more than it helps. The Brazilian joined the French club in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee.
Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. The 30-year-old has made 142 appearances for the Parisian club while scoring 98 goals and registering 60 assists across all competitions. The Brazilian has replicated his performances from Spain at France although the club’s quest in securing the Champions League still eludes them.
The former Barcelona man has come under criticism for his displays this season and the French club's unceremonious exit from the Champions League has sparked some discontent at the Parc des Princes. Neymar & co were subject to boos following the immediate aftermath of the elimination. Jeers were silenced partly when PSG secured their record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title although speculation continues to mount over the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino.
Neymar has opined that hearing supporters boo himself and his teammates haven’t been a pleasant experience while revealing his insight on the upcoming 2022 World Cup.
“Of course nobody wants to be booed, even more if you're playing at home. I can't let myself be affected by boos and let my family down. There are matches when you can play for the fans, when everything's alright. Then there's booing, and I hold myself to my family,” Neymar told Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion.
“Social media... I guess it hurts more than it helps. Because if you play well and go read about it there, it's all good news and smiles. But when you don't play well, it's not good for your head. It's pretty tough. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays. I really wanted to win the Champions League for PSG this time, but unfortunately we couldn't," he added. Now I want to finish 2022 with the World Cup title,” he added.
