Roman Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him, reveals club statement

Today at 2:32 PM
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has insisted that all proceeds from the sale of Chelsea would go to the victims of the war in Ukraine and clarified that he had not requested repayment of his loan to the Blues. The London club is in the process of being sold to interested parties.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last week in their efforts to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues.
The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold.
A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is in pole position to buy the London club after a bidding war staved off competition from other interested buyers. Abramovich had asserted that he would not be requesting repayment of his loans to the club although reports surfaced earlier this week that the Russian billionaire would be restructuring the deal which could see him break his promise to the club.
The 55-year-old confirmed that he did not intend to go back on his word and would not profit from the sale of the club.
“Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed. Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation,” said an official statement.
“Mr Abramovich has no access or control of these funds and will not have any access or control of these funds following the sale,” the statement said.
