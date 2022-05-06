Reports | Bayern Munich make Christopher Nkunku signing top priority this summer

Christopher Nkunku has always been heralded as one of the most talented youngsters in his age group since his time with Paris Saint-Germain. The German attacker has hit top form this season for the German club and is starting to consistently deliver on his potential with his exquisite performances. The 24-year-old has scored 32 goals and registered 20 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

The Leipzig attacker has been one of the most prolific players in European football this season and a host of elite European clubs are understood to be keeping tabs on the German. According to reports from Sport Bild, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are considered the frontrunners to snatch the player from rivals, Leipzig, in the upcoming transfer window as the Bavarians aim to add some attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The German champions could be resigned to the departures of both Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski in the summer with reports linking them with a move away to greener pastures. It is understood that the capture of Nkunku would be the right move to ensure their present and the future with the attacker proving his worth in domestic and European competitions.

Leipzig is understood to have set an asking price of €70 million for the 26-year-old as they prepare themselves for the exit of their star player. A transfer away from Leipzig is very likely for Nkunku as he has less than 18 months on his current deal. It is understood that several clubs are interested in the German and a final decision will only be made in the summer although Bayern would have no difficulties in agreeing to his financial demands.