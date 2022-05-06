Match against Manchester City was one of the happiest days of my life, reveals Rodrygo

Real Madrid signed Rodrygo in the summer of 2018 from Santos for a reported fee of €45 million. The Brazilian winger struggled to get consistent playtime and put on quality performances at first but the 21-year-old has gradually established himself as a crucial part of the team.

The Brazilian attacker has made 103 appearances for the Spanish giants while scoring 17 goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions. Real Madrid went into the second leg of their semi-final tie with Manchester City down 4-3 on aggregate and looked to be making their exit from the Champions League after Riyad Mahrez scored a goal in the 73rd minute but Rodrygo struck in the 90th minute to orchestrate a sensational comeback.

The Brazilian star added his second 90 seconds later as he guided his header beyond the reach of Ederson. Madrid went on to seal a 3-1 win over extra time as they ensured their place in the final of the prestigious European competition. Rodrygo expressed his delight at securing the victory in a key fixture at a crucial juncture in the season.

"I made a bet with my father that I would score three goals and, well, I only scored two," the Brazilian told reporters after the semi-final victory. "I'm missing one, I will get that one in the final. With this jersey anything can happen, we fight until the end. The truth is I have no words to describe what happened. We were almost dead. God helped me,” Rodrygo told GOAL.