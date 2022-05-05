What happens over the summer with Calvin Ramsay will happen, reveals Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that youngster Calvin Ramsay is being monitored by a lot of clubs and admitted that the club will have to consider their options before making a decision. The 18-year-old has starred for the Scottish side this term and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

With Calvin Ramsay lifting the SFWA Young Player of the Year award recently, it has seen interest in the 18-year-old spike yet again with links to a move away from Scotland. The Aberdeen star has thrived for the club this term and has caught the eye with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and a few others linked with a move. Not only that, Bologna had a bid worth around 5 million rejected earlier this year and Aberdeen are preparing themselves for another war next summer.

The 18-year-old continues to grow and improve, so much so that Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes that there will be a bidding war over the full-back next summer. He also admitted that whatever does “happen in the summer, will happen” and that the club will deal with it. However, Goodwin also confirmed that Aberdeen won’t be forced into a move and will “consider every option.”

"I know there's a lot of interest in Calvin. With him winning the Writers' award last week and being up for other awards that is going to generate more interest. What happens in the summer will happen. Every player has got valuations. If someone comes in and are very serious about taking a player then obviously we will have to consider every option," Goodwin told Aberdeen Live.

The 18-year-old had a sensational first-half of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season but has endured a dip in form over the last three or four months. Yet even that hasn’t stopped the interest in him but Goodwin believes that Ramsay was, until January, “one of the best young full-backs in the world”. However, Aberdeen boss added that the links to Italy and England may have played a part in turning his head but believes that Ramsay is “getting back to his best” now.

“Prior to January, Calvin was probably one of the best young full-backs in the world to be perfectly honest. That is not an over-exaggeration. His stats, his data in terms of his attacking numbers, putting crosses in the box were incredible. He had a little dip in form.

“Whether that was because his head was turned in January with whether he was moving or not moving. As a young lad that can all weigh you down. But I think against Dundee we saw him getting back to his best,” he added.