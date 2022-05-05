Reports | Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United regardless of Erik ten Hag’s desire
Today at 4:20 PM
According to the Guardian, Jesse Lingard has no intentions of staying at Manchester United beyond his current contract even if new boss Erik ten Hag asks him to stay. The 29-year-old has struggled immensely for game-time over the course of the 2021/22 season, making just 22 appearances.
After his scintillating time at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season, many expected Jesse Lingard to finally leave Manchester Untied for more game-time. However, amidst reports of promises of more game-time from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 29-year-old opted to stay. But things haven’t worked out for either party as while Manchester United has struggled for form, Lingard has struggled to get consistent game-time.
That didn’t change after the January window either, where reports indicated that Ralf Rangnick promised the forward more game-time as well with the 29-year-old now unhappy at United. So much so, that the Guardian has reported that no matter what Erik ten Hag says, the 29-year-old won’t stay at the club beyond his current contract. The report has indicated that one of the major reasons for that is because Lingard believes he hasn’t been shown any respect by his boyhood side.
Furthermore, the 29-year-old is also upset at the terms that Manchester United asked of Newcastle United during the January window which saw a proposed loan deal fall apart. However, the England international does have interest from several clubs within England but the Guardian has further reported that there is interest from abroad as well with him open to leaving the UK in order to force his way back into the Three Lions’ squad before the World Cup.
