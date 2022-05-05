Reports | Barcelona step up their efforts to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha next summer

Their top choice is reportedly Raphinha with him also keen on a move to Spain and the Camp Nou, especially amidst reports that his agent, Deco, is in talks with Barcelona. However, the Telegraph has now reported that the La Liga giants are set to step up their interest in the 25-year-old with them now determined to sign the forward next summer. That comes in light of the fact that Raphinha reportedly has a €30 million release clause that activates if Leeds United gets relegated and the Peacocks sit only two points above the drop zone.