Reports | Barcelona step up their efforts to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha next summer
Today at 3:42 PM
According to the Telegraph, Barcelona are keen on signing Raphinha next summer and are set to step up their interest over the few weeks. The forward has a release clause that activates if Leeds United are relegated and reports have indicated that more than a few clubs are keeping an eye out.
Amidst rumours and reports that Barcelona were going to sign Adama Traore permanently, the situation has changed over the last week with the club not willing to do so. The loan move does have a €30 million option to buy but the La Liga giants aren’t willing to pay out that sum and have always been looking for a swap deal. However, reports have indicated that Wolverhampton Wanderers are only looking for a direct sale which has seen Barcelona look elsewhere for options.
Their top choice is reportedly Raphinha with him also keen on a move to Spain and the Camp Nou, especially amidst reports that his agent, Deco, is in talks with Barcelona. However, the Telegraph has now reported that the La Liga giants are set to step up their interest in the 25-year-old with them now determined to sign the forward next summer. That comes in light of the fact that Raphinha reportedly has a €30 million release clause that activates if Leeds United gets relegated and the Peacocks sit only two points above the drop zone.
It has seen more than a few clubs keep a close eye on proceedings but the Yorkshire club are confident that they will survive the season which automatically raises Raphinha’s price tag. But the Telegraph has further reported that Barcelona have already scheduled talks with the 25-year-old and his agent with them confident that a move is on the cards.
