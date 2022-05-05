Barcelona have given me everything and they are my club, proclaims Ansu Fati

Amidst rumours of a move away, Ansu Fati has rejected leaving Barcelona and instead admitted that the La Liga giants are his club and his main focus is to win titles and trophies. The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best young prospects in football but has struggled with injuries.

Ever since his breakout season for Barcelona, a lot has been expected from Ansu Fati but injuries and other issues had other plans. The forward is only just making his way back to full fitness but with him still only 19, it has many fans hopeful that Fati will eventually rediscover the form and prolific nature in front of goal that made him famous. However, there is also a concern that the youngster will leave for England or even France amidst rumours of a move away despite signing a new contract in 2021.

Yet despite all those rumours and reports, Fati has rejected any notion of him leaving the club in the near future as he has big plans with Barcelona. The 19-year-old admitted that the club “have given me everything” and he plans to repay that faith by helping them win trophies and get back their status as one of the best clubs in the world.

“No, honestly. Barca have given me everything. That is my club. My main ambition is to win titles with Barcelona. To achieve that for the club and the fans is my number one goal. If this means I also achieve personal records, then, amazing. I'll work hard and stay dedicated. Hopefully, trophies and records will come after that,” Fati told SPORTbible.

The forward, like many before him, is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy and admitted that Lionel Messi is an inspiration to him alongside Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Fati admitted that the Ivory Coast star is someone who he followed as a kid but he doesn’t want to mould his game from just one player but instead “take inspiration from the best”.

“When I was in La Masia the first team was one of the strongest sides in our club's history, so it made sense for us to use those players as a reference,” Fati said of following in illustrious footsteps. We followed and analysed everything they did, and all of the players in that side especially.

“I also followed Didier Drogba a lot when I was younger, he was incredible. But rather than looking at one player, in particular, I prefer to look at footballers more generally and enjoy all of the great players we've seen over the years. I always take inspiration from the best,” he added.