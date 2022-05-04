Winning the Champions League would change perspective from outside, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 7:48 PM
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that winning the Champions League for the first time could change the perspective of the club and elevate the side to a whole another level. City travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final tie on Wednesday.
Manchester City are aiming to reach the Champions League final for the second year in a row and will look to take a step closer to realize their dream of securing their first ever Champions League trophy. The reigning Premier League champions will look to make their 4-3 advantage from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium count as they aim to seal their entry into the finals of the prestigous European competition.
Pep Guardiola’s side have lifted a host of domestic trophies under his spell but have yet to finally gain the elusive Champions League title they crave for. City have prior experience beating the Spanish giants at the Santiago Bernabeu as they knocked out Madrid in the round-of-16 in 2020.
If City manages to overcome Madrid, they will set up an all English final with Liverpool, after the Merseyside club beat Villarreal to seal their place in the finals. However, in light of that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that winning the Champions League this season would elevate the stature of the club.
"I think it would change the perspective from outside. As a player you want to win trophies and we want to win this one. The fact we've been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we've been doing really well,” De Bruyne told reporters in a press conference.
"It's a cup competition and the quality is very high so it's very difficult to win it but in the end if you look back at the way we performed and I have performed over seven years we have done really well. We have not won it but winning it would change that little narrative."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.