We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 3:51 PM
Trent Alexander-Arnold has asserted that his side never makes Champions League semi-finals affair easy for themselves after letting Villarreal back into the game at halftime as they conceded two goals. The Reds went on to score three goals in the second half and secure a 5-2 aggregate win.
Liverpool travelled to Spain to face Villarreal for their second leg semi-final tie in the Champions League on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side came into the match up 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg but were pegged back immediately as Boulaye Dia slotted the ball into an empty net following Etienne Capoue’s cross in the 3rd minute.
The Spanish side doubled their lead just before the stroke of halftime as Francis Coquelin rose high to glance his header home to level the tie on aggregate. Luis Diaz came on for Liverpool in the second half and the Columbian was instrumental in orchestrating their comeback. Fabinho rifled home a shot in the 62nd minute with the ball going through goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli's legs. Diaz thumped his header again through Rulli's legs five minutes later to clutch the equalizer for his side.
Sadio Mane tapped the ball into the empty netin the 74th minute to hand his side the victory and ensure that Liverpool would progress into the finals. Alexander-Arnold insisted that Liverpool have never tended to make these tense affairs easy for themselves.
"We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves. We lost to Roma away, Barca, and now here,really difficult. We came here and they played very well first-half. We regrouped at half-time and got the game by the scruff of the neck. We did what we needed to do,” the fullback told BT Sport.
"We expected it but sometimes you can't control the game how you want to. They scored early doors, which is what they wanted to do. But we got it done. It is always nice to get the job done on Tuesday, We can watch the game tomorrow knowing we will be there. Either opponent deserves to get to the final,” he added.
