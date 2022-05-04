Want to play Real Madrid in Champions League final, proclaims Mohamed Salah

Despite Villarreal scoring twice in the first half to level the scores on aggregate, three second half goals from Liverpool saw the Reds fly into the Champions League final. They become the first team, this season, to qualify for the final of the tournament and now wait to see who will face them between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Cityzens have a 4-3 first-leg lead over the Los Blancos and it has many itching for the Reds to face City in the final, with the two also competing for the Premier League title.