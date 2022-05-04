Want to play Real Madrid in Champions League final, proclaims Mohamed Salah
Today at 7:17 PM
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted that he wants to face Real Madrid over Manchester City in the Champions League final despite City being a tough team because they have a score to settle with Madrid. The Anfield side last faced Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final and lost 3-1.
Despite Villarreal scoring twice in the first half to level the scores on aggregate, three second half goals from Liverpool saw the Reds fly into the Champions League final. They become the first team, this season, to qualify for the final of the tournament and now wait to see who will face them between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Cityzens have a 4-3 first-leg lead over the Los Blancos and it has many itching for the Reds to face City in the final, with the two also competing for the Premier League title.
However, there are a select few number of fans who want the Reds to face Real Madrid to avenge the 2018 final loss where the Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1. That is exactly what Mohamed Salah wants as the Egyptian admitted that he wants to play Madrid in the final. The forward revealed that he does believe Manchester City are “a really tough team” but “personally” he wants to face Carlo Ancelotti’s side because they lost the final in 2018.
"I want to play Madrid. I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we play against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final so I want to play against them, hopefully win it from them as well," Salah said, reported ESPN.
