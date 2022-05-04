Think appointing Erik ten Hag was good because he's really good tactically, claims Joel Veltman

Former Ajax star Joel Veltman believes that Manchester United have made the right decision by appointing Erik ten Hag as their next manager because he can whip them back into shape. The Dutch defender spent two-and-a-half years at Ajax and won the double with the club before leaving for Brighton.

With Ralf Rangnick struggling to get the best out of the players, it had many fans wondering who would take over as Manchester United’s permanent manager. However, despite Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag in the running, it saw the Dutchman eventually overtake the Argentine and get the permanent gig. But there are still many who believe that the Ajax boss will struggle although there are many that are excited at what he could produce.

That is because of the way Ten Hag has turned Ajax into arguably one of the better sides in Europe and the Eredivisie with the Dutch giants thriving under his tenure. So much so, that Joel Veltman believes that Ten Hag will hand Manchester United an identity and whip the players back into shape. Not only that, the former Ajax star added that United already have a strong squad at their disposal and that is something Ten Hag will make use of.

"I think it's a good choice only because he's tactically really good, and I think that's the most important thing that they need right now," Veltman told Sky Sports.

"They have the major players, every player showed already they are amazing and can perform well in this league at the highest level, so they just need a gaffer who is like, 'Guys, you have to do this, this and this.' He needs time of course, but I think he's probably the perfect match."

"Hopefully he (Ten Hag) will make a team of them. Like OK if you go there, I will go here. Like a harmonica they call it in Holland so it's like not loose ends any more, so hopefully he will do that next season."

However, the current Brighton defender also admitted that the critics and fans will have to give Erik ten Hag time and space in order to get the team back up and running. He also believes that the Dutchman is still learning himself and thus will take things “step by step”.

"He came from Ajax, next season to United, so he did it step by step, and he is still learning. You are still learning every game but he is still learning as well I think. Hopefully he will get the time, and he can get to show the players, directors, everybody and the fans that he is the guy and of course he needs results. As a gaffer you need results and hopefully they will come to him but I think it will be fine actually,” he added.