Reports | Karim Adeyemi set to snub move to England to sign for Borussia Dortmund

That combined with the youngster’s potential and prolific nature in front of goal has seen him heavily linked with a move away although Borussia Dortmund have been a front-runner. But while things have struggled to go anything further than reports, Sport 1 has revealed that Adeyemi is set to snub a move to England in order to sign for Dortmund. The report has indicated that the 20-year-old will sign a five year deal worth around €6 million per year and the two parties are currently in negotiations over further bonuses and add-ons.