Reports | Karim Adeyemi set to snub move to England to sign for Borussia Dortmund
Today at 7:04 PM
According to Sport 1, RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi is set to snub a move to England in order to sign a five year contract at Borussia Dortmund with the two clubs already in talks. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from Salzburg and had interest from England, Spain and Germany.
Despite only signing for RB Salzburg in the summer of 2018, Karim Adeyemi struggled to thrive at the club with him growing slowly but steadily during loan spells away. However, having sold Erling Haaland, it allowed the club to give Adeyemi a bigger role and the German has thrived. The 20-year-old has netted 22 goals and 5 assists in all competitions this season, a tally that includes 17 goals in 26 league appearances.
That combined with the youngster’s potential and prolific nature in front of goal has seen him heavily linked with a move away although Borussia Dortmund have been a front-runner. But while things have struggled to go anything further than reports, Sport 1 has revealed that Adeyemi is set to snub a move to England in order to sign for Dortmund. The report has indicated that the 20-year-old will sign a five year deal worth around €6 million per year and the two parties are currently in negotiations over further bonuses and add-ons.
However, RB Salzburg and Dortmund are still in negotiations over a transfer fee with the two sides reportedly getting closer and closer to a deal everyday. But Bayern Munich are also said to be in the running although Sport 1 has reported that Adeyemi has rejected a move to both Bayern and Manchester United in order to sign for the Westfalenstadion side.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.