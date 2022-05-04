Mohamed Salah is the most decisive player in the league, admits Rio Ferdinand

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to cement his status as one of the best attackers in the world since his arrival in England. The Egyptian winger has taken his game up a notch this season as he has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League in their bid to claim a historic quadruple.

The Egyptian skipper has also massively contributed to their Champions League run en route to the finals as he has scored eight goals in 11 matches. The 29-year-old will now turn his attention to securing the FA Cup and claim the league title as they are currently a point behind leaders Manchester City , who are on 83 points.

Salah’s sensational performances has made him the favourite to lift the Player of the Year award at the end of the year and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has opined that the Egyptian would be a deserved winner due to his decisive performances.

"There is only one man for me, I have to be honest, he has been decisive. He has the most goals and the most assists in the league, you can’t go against that. It is Mo Salah. He has been ridiculous. You can see fear in defenders when he is on the pitch, he does every part of the game really well,” Ferdinand said on his official Youtube channel.