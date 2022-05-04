Latuaro Martinez is at Inter Milan and he is happy at club, reveals Alejandro Camano

Having lost Romelu Lukaku, many expected Inter Milan to let Latuaro Martinez leave as well but the Serie A giants decided against that and kept the Argentine. However, while the move paid off as Martinez has been a key presence in the squad this term, it has seen reports indicate that the club’s financial issues could see him leave next summer. That has sparked interest from the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and a few other sides looking for a new striker.