I am very excited to work with Erik ten Hag, proclaims Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in the previous summer for a reported fee of £34 million. The World Cup-winning center-back has endured a mixed campaign as he has been out of the side with a series of injuries restricting him to just 28 appearances in all competitions.

The French defender has been unable to help arrest United’s slump in a demoralizing season which is likely to end with United failing to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Manchester club will usher in a new era next season as current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is set to take over the hot seat at the club.

The Dutchman will have to oversee an extensive rebuild at Old Trafford and will be tasked with overhauling the squad to fit in with his ethos. Varane was part of the Real Madrid side which was knocked out by Ten Hag's Ajax in the Champions League in 2019 and the Frenchman asserted that Ten Hag is the right man to lead United next campaign.

"I played against them in the Champions League and they played very well. I'm very excited to work with him. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he has good experience and he's a good person to work in this club. I think we have good players, players with experience," Varane added. "We can be more in control during games. Sometimes we're able to play very well for 20 or 30 minutes and then play bad 10 or 15 minutes,” Varane told ESPN.