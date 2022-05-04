Don’t think I shall be putting my name forward for anymore jobs, reveals Roy Hodgson
Today at 8:38 PM
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed that his contract with the Hornets is a short-term deal and that he will once again retire from management at the end of the 2021/22 season. The former Crystal Palace and Liverpool boss replaced Claudio Ranieri in a bid to keep Watford up this season.
When Watford got promoted at the end of the 2020/21 season, many expected the Hornets and then head coach Xisco Munoz to do well and manage to survive the season. However, things haven’t gone according to plan with Munoz sacked less than three months into the season as the club brought in Claudio Ranieri to replace him. However, the former Leicester City and Chelsea boss barely lasted three months himself with Roy Hodgson brought in to replace the Italian.
But while Hodgson has tried and improved the Hornets to a certain extent, they still lie 12 points behind Burnley and Leeds United with their relegation all but certain. It had many wondering what Hodgson would do beyond this season and the veteran manager has revealed that he will be going back into retirement at the end of his contract. The Watford boss also revealed that he signed a short-term deal with the club and believes he has “earnt the right to step back”.
"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal]. Certainly, I made it clear [to the Watford board] it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job,” Hodgson said, reported Sky Sports.
"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job. I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football. It's a very demanding world and I think I've earnt the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."
