Reports | Juventus activate their €40 million option to permanently sign Federico Chiesa

This came after the Turin giants confirmed their qualification for the 2022/23 Champions League as that was included in the deal, with Juventus obligated to buy Chiesa should they qualify. However, the club haven’t confirmed the deal via an official press release and thus haven’t revealed the 24-year-old’s contract details although either way, the 24-year-old is currently sidelined because of his ACL injury and thus won't be available until at least the start of the 2022/23 season.