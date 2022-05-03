Reports | Juventus activate their €40 million option to permanently sign Federico Chiesa
Today at 3:09 PM
According to Goal, Juventus have activated their €40 million option to buy in Federico Chiesa’s loan clause to permanently sign the forward from Fiorentina. The 24-year-old signed in the summer of 2020 but suffered an ACL ligament injury earlier this year, that ruled him out for the season.
After a rather impressive 2019/20 season at Fiorentina where he contributed to 22 goals, it saw a host of clubs keen on signing Federico Chiesa. However, Juventus won the race and signed the forward on loan in October 2020 on a two year spell with an option to buy. But while the 24-year-old thrived in his first season contributing to 24 goals across all competitions, an ACL injury halfway through the 2021/22 season has ruled him out for the season.
Yet despite that, the talented attacker was in fine form and reports have indicated that he is indeed a key part of the Old Lady’s plans for the near future. That combined with certain clauses inserted into the loan deal has seen Goal report that Chiesa’s loan deal has been made permanent. The report has revealed that Juventus have activated the €40 million option to buy although that could rise to €50 million should certain clauses be met.
This came after the Turin giants confirmed their qualification for the 2022/23 Champions League as that was included in the deal, with Juventus obligated to buy Chiesa should they qualify. However, the club haven’t confirmed the deal via an official press release and thus haven’t revealed the 24-year-old’s contract details although either way, the 24-year-old is currently sidelined because of his ACL injury and thus won't be available until at least the start of the 2022/23 season.
