Reports | Julian Nagelsmann looking to bring RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku to Bayern Munich
Today at 4:10 PM
According to Pedro Almedia, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants the club to sign RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku next summer. The Frenchman has enjoyed a sensational season for the Bundesliga side, netting 30 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.
When Christopher Nkunku first signed for RB Leipzig, not a lot was expected from the midfielder but over the last few years things have changed. The Frenchman has come into his own in Germany and found a footing for himself, slowly improving and growing over the years. So much so, that the 24-year-old has hit another level this term, netting 31 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. That’s a tally that includes 18 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga alongside 11 goal contributions in European competitions this term.
That combined with his age and constant improvement has seen more than a few clubs keen on a move next summer with Liverpool, AC Milan, Manchester United and a few others all in the running. But transfer expert Pedro Almeida has reported that Bayern Munich lead the race as Julian Nagelsmann is keen to bring on his former Leipzig star to the club. The Bavarians are notorious for signing talent from within the German top tier and believe that a move is more than possible despite the €60 million asking price for the 24-year-old.
However, things could become complicate as Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs are in the running alongside the fact that RB Leipzig aren’t open to selling him right now. Despite reports of them setting a €60 million asking price, the club want to keep the attacker and have the upper hand as his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Christopher Nkunku
- Julian Nagelsmann
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich
- Rb Leipzig
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.