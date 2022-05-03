Reports | Barcelona consider signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde
Today at 10:03 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have identified Jules Kounde as their primary target to bolster their defensive options ahead of the summer transfer window and will look to acquire the Frenchman from Sevilla. The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from Chelsea in the previous summer.
Jules Kounde has established himself as one of the most sought after defenders in European football with his performances in a Sevilla shirt attracting the attention of several clubs. Chelsea made two bids for Kounde last summer but had both rejected as Sevilla were holding out for a fee of around €70 million. The European champions were unwilling to pay that sum and thus no move materialized in the end but a move could be on the cards in the summer.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Barcelona is interested in the defender and have already opened talks with Sevilla over a potential move. The Spanish giants are looking to sign defensive reinforcements next summer and believe that Kounde is the perfect choice because of his age and his potential. It is understood that Spanish side will still hold out for their original asking price of €70 million although the Catalan club will be looking to acquire the French centre-back for a reduced fee.
It is understood that Chelsea are still interested in the Frenchman and will look to make another move for Kounde although it is unlikely that they can complete a deal due to their ongoing sanctions and a potential change in ownership. German champions Bayern Munich are also understood be interested in the Sevilla centre-back and could look to make an approach for Kounde after the departure of Nikolas Sule. Barcelona are confident that they could win the race for the Frenchman as they maintain a good relationship with the Andalusian club.
