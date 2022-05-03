Reports | Barcelona consider signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

It is understood that Chelsea are still interested in the Frenchman and will look to make another move for Kounde although it is unlikely that they can complete a deal due to their ongoing sanctions and a potential change in ownership. German champions Bayern Munich are also understood be interested in the Sevilla centre-back and could look to make an approach for Kounde after the departure of Nikolas Sule. Barcelona are confident that they could win the race for the Frenchman as they maintain a good relationship with the Andalusian club.