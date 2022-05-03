Reports | Arsenal keen on signing Lautaro Martinez to reinforce their front-line next summer
Today at 6:22 PM
According to the Times, Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and are looking to make their move if they finish inside the top four. The Gunners are in pole position for the final Champions League place but are battling Tottenham, who sit two points behind.
Having let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in the January transfer, many fans and critics were stunned at the fact that Arsenal never signed a replacement for the forward. It saw many believe that the Gunners would struggle to stay in the race for Champions League football but that has not proven to be the case. A resurgence from other parts of the field and a tight defense has helped Mikel Arteta’s side become the favourites to finish fourth in the Premier League table.
However, with Tottenham still close behind them, the fight is far from over especially with the Gunners struggling to find the net recently. That combined with the fact that Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave has seen reports indicate that the club are targeting two new forwards next summer. But the Times has reported that should Arsenal finish inside the top four, and get Champions League football, then the North Londoners are set to target Lautaro Martinez.
The Argentine reportedly has a €60 million price-tag on his head and has been linked with a move away in the past although nothing has ever materialized. However, the report has indicated that Arsenal have been scouting the 24-year-old for a while and believe that he is the ideal option for them. Not only that, the Times has further reported that the North Londoners’ shortlist also includes Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin with plans to bring in two new strikers.
