Really enjoyed move to England because everybody was against it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Today at 2:54 PM
Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he first came to England because everyone believed that he would struggle in the Premier League and added that he enjoyed his time there. The 40-year-old spent two years in England with Manchester United, scoring 29 goals for the club.
With Jose Mourinho taking charge of Manchester United, many expected the Portuguese manager to get the Red Devils back to for competing titles and trophies. However, while the plan didn’t quite work out, Mourinho played a key role in getting Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club. The Swede signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 and thrived in his first season before injuries saw him struggle for form and consistency.
Yet despite that, the now 40-year-old went on to make 53 appearances, scoring 29 goals and 10 assists before he left for the MLS, a tally that includes 17 Premier League goals in 33 games. It saw Zlatan prove his critics wrong and the now AC Milan forward has admitted that it was one of the reasons why he made the move to England. Ibrahimovic also added that he’s happy he “played for United” and that he “really enjoyed” his time in the Premier League.
"I had fun. I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn't like me. All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn't like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you. I had fun. [It] is a great competition, [an] amazing atmosphere," Ibrahimovic told ESPN's Gab & Juls Show.
"And I'm happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United. I think I came in a good moment. Because it's easy to come to a club when the success is already there.
“It's more difficult when you come and the challenge is different. And then if you manage to have a success, you're part of the story. So the fans [were] great to me. And I really enjoyed [it]. A lot of things happened."
