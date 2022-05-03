Really enjoyed move to England because everybody was against it, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Yet despite that, the now 40-year-old went on to make 53 appearances, scoring 29 goals and 10 assists before he left for the MLS, a tally that includes 17 Premier League goals in 33 games. It saw Zlatan prove his critics wrong and the now AC Milan forward has admitted that it was one of the reasons why he made the move to England. Ibrahimovic also added that he’s happy he “played for United” and that he “really enjoyed” his time in the Premier League.