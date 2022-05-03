If Real Madrid keep me for ten years, I will coach for ten years, reveals Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid for his second spell in charge of the club as he looked to embark on another trophy-laden adventure with the Los Blancos. The Italian manager has led the side to a successful season as he has managed to deliver the club's 35th La Liga title along with the Supercopa de Espana.

The Italian manager has marked his name in history as he has become the first manager to win a league title in all five of European major leagues after the Blancos' decisive 4-0 win over Espanyol sealed the title victory for the Madrid club. The Italian manager is under contract with Santiago Bernabeu until 2024 and wishes to extend his term with the Spanish giants.

The 62-year-old is set to turn his attention the Champions League as he looks to progress into the finals of the competition by overcoming Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-finals in Spain. The Italian would love to see out his future at Real Madrid although he outlined his desire of coaching the Canadian national team.

“After Real, yes, I’ll probably stop. If Real Madrid keep me here for ten years, I will coach for ten years. I would like to be with my grandchildren, and go on vacation with my wife, there are so many things to do that I have left out and that I would like to do. Yes, there would be a national team but now it’s premature, Certainly not for this World Cup. World Cup 2026, why not? Could be. Canada? I’d love to, sure. Canada did very well,” Ancelotti told Amazon Prime.