I want to get number with trophies and not with goals, admits Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for an initial fee of around €55 million. The Portuguese international was one of the best midfielders in Portugal throughout his spell at Sporting and has made a substantial impact since joining the English giants.

The 27-year-old has made 117 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 50 goals and 39 assists across all competitions. The midfielder has failed to replicate his best form for the English club this season and has been unable to arrest United’s slump this campaign.

The Portuguese midfielder scored United’s opening goal of the game in their Premier League fixture against Brentford on Monday in their final home game in what's been an ultimately disappointing season. The United star admitted that his side has undergone a turbulent campaign and asserted that securing silverware is the priority for the future rather than boosting his own personal accolades at the club.

"It is a long time since I scored. Obviously, I am happy but those numbers don't count for me. I want to get numbers with trophies and not with goals. Last game of the season at home, we wanted to give a good result and good performance. We know our standard has not been the same as we expect but last game of the season we finish well at home. Now we have more games to go so focus on those,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.