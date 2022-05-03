I believe if everyone works together we can bring United to where it was, asserts Ralf Rangnick
Today at 10:06 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that the English giants could restore themselves back to their glorious best if they manage to get the right targets in the upcoming summer transfer window. United will usher in a new era under current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag next season.
Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role as their manager in November due to their shocking form from the start of the season. The English giants held off on hiring a permanent manager immediately with Ralf Rangnick brought in as their interim manager for the rest of the season as they looked to achieve a change in fortunes. However, the German manager has been unable to arrest United's slump since taking over at the club.
Erik ten Hag was appointed as the next United boss ahead of the 2022-23 season with the Dutchman having to overhaul the squad and lead a rebuild for the English giants. Rangnick will move into a consultancy role at the end of the season and will work with the Ajax boss in order to reverse United’s fortunes.
The German asserted that the scope of the rebuild is not as huge as it seems and United could move into the right track with some shrewd signings in the summer.
"Apart from goalkeeping where we have three excellent goalkeepers in Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson and David de Gea, in all other areas there will be players leaving the club. I wouldn't put focus on special areas of the pitch - it should go through the whole team,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.
"It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring Man Utd back to where we need to be. Other clubs only needed two or three transfer windows to challenge but from now on we need to bring in top-quality players who really help raise the level. If this happens then I don't think it should take too long,” he added.
