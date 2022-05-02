We’re all very disappointed with our recent performances, claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Today at 8:21 PM
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has confessed that the squad are unhappy at their recent run of performances and especially so with the game against Everton. The Blues walked in as favourites to beat the Toffees but ended up on the losing side against former boss Frank Lampard.
Despite sitting third on the Premier League table for most of the season, Chelsea’s position in the top four has now become precarious with the Blues struggling for form. Thomas Tuchel’s side has won just two league games in their last five, a run that includes two losses and a draw. However, that combined with Arsenal and Tottenham slowly creeping up has many Chelsea fans worried that they could drop out of the top four.
But the Blues still have a three-point lead over Arsenal and a five point lead over Spurs which does give them some breathing room even if their latest performance against Everton has many worried. Amongst the many is Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the Chelsea midfielder chastised their performances over the last few weeks and believes Everton caught them “napping”. Not only that, he added that they’re all disappointed with their recent form and know they need to improve.
“We’re all very disappointed. Coming into the game we knew it was going to be a hostile atmosphere and it’d be like a final to them. We felt that straight away,” Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea’s official website.
“They came out of the blocks second half and caught us napping. We were fighting an uphill battle from then on, the fans were behind them, and it was hard to break them down. It was disappointing.
“We’ve made a few mistakes over the past few matches and haven’t kept clean sheets from individual errors. That is how football is, if you keep shooting yourselves in the foot it will be difficult to get out of it.”
