We’re all very disappointed with our recent performances, claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek

But the Blues still have a three-point lead over Arsenal and a five point lead over Spurs which does give them some breathing room even if their latest performance against Everton has many worried. Amongst the many is Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the Chelsea midfielder chastised their performances over the last few weeks and believes Everton caught them “napping”. Not only that, he added that they’re all disappointed with their recent form and know they need to improve.