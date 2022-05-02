Valencia denies any agreement with Barcelona over move for Carlos Soler
Today at 7:45 PM
In a statement, Valencia have denied reports that they have an agreement in place with Barcelona over a move for attacker Carlos Soler and confirmed that they are in contract negotiations. The Spaniard’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona have been linked with a move.
Despite struggling for form and consistency in his first two seasons as a first-teamer for Valencia, Carlos Soler has found a purple patch over the last two seasons. The midfielder has thrived for the La Liga side, netting 22 league goals over the last two terms while contributing to 13 assists. That includes 16 goal contributions this season with Soler finding a new lease of life at the club over the last few months.
However, his form and the fact that his contract expires in 2023 have caught the eye as Barcelona have been linked with a move and it has seen Dario AS report that the two parties have a deal in place over a transfer next summer. The report has indicated that the two La Liga sides have come to an agreement over a deal worth €20 million. That has been categorically denied by Valencia and the club have also confirmed that they are in talks with Soler over a new contract.
“In response to a story published this Monday in Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Valencia CF deny the existence of any agreement -or any ongoing negotiation- with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler. The club are currently in an open negotiation process with the player and his agents to extend his contract with Valencia CF,” reads the statement on Valencia’s website.
