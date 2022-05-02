Reports | Juventus looking to replace Giorgio Chiellini with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes
Today at 8:01 PM
According to Gianluca di Marzio, Juventus are eyeing a move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes next summer with them keen on replacing the ageing Giorgio Chiellini. The Italian defender has been a mainstay at the club for over 17 seasons and could leave at the end of the 2021/22 season.
Despite being impressive at LOSC Lille, a lot of eyebrows were raised when Arsenal signed Gabriel Magalhaes from the French side in the summer of 2020. But since then, the Brazilian defender has gone on to become a mainstay for the Gunners and his partnership with Ben White, alongside Aaron Ramsdale in goal, has been a key reason why the club are in the top four battle. However, the 24-year-old’s recent form and his transformation into one of the better defenders in the league, has seen interest spark in him from around the world.
That includes links with a move back to France alongside links to Spain and Italy as Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Juventus are keen on signing Gabriel. The reporter has indicated that while the Old Lady are still waiting on Giorgio Chiellini to make a decision over his future, the club have already started planning for theirs and believes that the Arsenal defender could be an ideal replacement.
However, the report has indicated that the 24-year-old is very happy in North London although Arsenal could be convinced to let him leave. Furthermore, the Gunners do have the upper hand in negotiations as Gabriel has three years left on his contract from the end of this season and hasn’t been attracted by interest from elsewhere. But the club have been in talks with Juventus over a move for Arthur Melo and Di Marzio has reported that a swap deal including the Brazilian midfielder could push the deal over the line.
