Reports | Juventus looking to replace Giorgio Chiellini with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes

Despite being impressive at LOSC Lille, a lot of eyebrows were raised when Arsenal signed Gabriel Magalhaes from the French side in the summer of 2020. But since then, the Brazilian defender has gone on to become a mainstay for the Gunners and his partnership with Ben White, alongside Aaron Ramsdale in goal, has been a key reason why the club are in the top four battle. However, the 24-year-old’s recent form and his transformation into one of the better defenders in the league, has seen interest spark in him from around the world.