It was vital to put on a good performance and get all three points, admits Antonio Conte

Spurs hosted Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reinvigorate their hopes of claiming a top-four spot after suffering a defeat to Brighton and a draw at Brentford in their last two games. Harry Kane got his side off to a good start as he ended his give-game goal drought by thumping his header home from a corner in the 22nd minute.

Son then gave his side a little breathing space as he doubled his side’s lead in the 60th minute with an ice-cold finish. The South Korean winger then made sure of the victory in the 79th minute as he curled home a stunning strike with his left foot for his side’s third goal of the game.

The result was enough for Spurs to move into fourth temporarily as Arsenal responded in kind with a 2-1 victory over West Ham to reclaim fourth spot. Conte praised his side for showing the right mentality in taking home a victory that is sure to keep the race for top four going until the final gameweek of the season.

"It was a good performance against a really good team," he said. The game wasn't easy, and we knew very well that despite them making eight changes you can see the quality, I think then we deserved to win the game. For sure we got three points in an important moment of the season, especially because in the next games we are going to face first Liverpool and then Arsenal,” Conte told Sky Sports.