I'm more than happy to speak with Erik ten Hag and exchange opinions, claims Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United hired Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November due to their terrible performances and results. The German coach has been unable to prevent United’s slump as they have been underwhelmed in domestic and European competitions. The Manchester club is set to finish this season with their lowest-ever Premier League points total as the club looks to end a miserable campaign.

Rangnick will end his term as manager and move into a consultancy position with the English giants while also balancing the role of being Austria’s national team coach from the start of next season. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over the hot seat at the end of the season and the Dutchman will be tasked with rebuilding and overhauling the squad to fit in with his philosophy.

Rangnick has asserted that the Ajax manager hasn’t initiated contact with him for his professional opinion although he insisted that he will support the Dutchman in whatever capacity he needs the German in.

“Knowing Erik will be the manager, with a good recruitment process and bringing in the right players, I'm very positive the supporters and the media will be able to see a better team and, at the end, hopefully a better position in the league. There are quite a few good examples in the league with when Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola to Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel came to Chelsea - yes, he came in the middle of the season and inherited a top-quality squad, but you still need to win the Champions League,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.