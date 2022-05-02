Have so much respect for Chelsea but we needed it more today, exclaims Frank Lampard

Everton hosted Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday in a crucial match where the Merseyside needed a positive result to sustain their quest for survival at the end of the season. Chelsea dominated possession for the majority of the game but could not find their way through Everton's resolute defense.

Jordan Pickford was required at several junctures of the match to produce some incredible saves to keep the Merseyside club in the contest including a sensational double save in the second half. Richarlison was at the right place at the right time to pressure Cesar Azpilicueta off the ball and then slot it home to give his side the breakthrough.

The European champions had several chances to claw their way back into the game with the most notable chance coming in the 96th minute from Mateo Kovacic but Pickford was on hand again to deny his close-range effort and secure all three points for his side. The result sees Everton narrow the gap on Leeds and Burnley above them to two points. Everton boss paid respect to Chelsea but expressed his delight at securing a crucial win.

“I have so much respect for Chelsea and the fans. So I hope they understand me getting excited with the win. We needed it today, more than them. I have to be honest. For me, it was all about Everton today. Three points are so critical to us, when you see what it means to our fans’ lives. The fans are in the middle of this. I am pleased the players could see on the way in what it means to the fans,” Lampard told Sky Sports.chel