Don’t know what’s going to happen but I want to stay at Real Madrid, asserts Marcelo
Today at 8:39 PM
In light of him becoming Real Madrid’s most decorated player, Marcelo Vieira has admitted that he wants to stay at the club and keep playing despite his contract situation. The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and it has been reported that he is set to leave the Los Blancos.
Over the last few years, Marcelo has taken a step back from first-team football with Ferland Mendy replacing him as Real Madrid’s first-team left-back. However, that hasn’t stopped the now 33-year-old from playing for the Los Blancos with him making 17 appearances across all competitions this term. But with his contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season, it had many believing that the 33-year-old would leave Real Madrid once his deal is over.
However, recent reports, especially after Marcelo became the club’s most decorated player, has indicated that the Los Blancos are in talks over a new contract with the left-back. The report has indicated that it will be a reduced figure but Marcelo admitted that he does want to stay as he is “very content and happy to play in the best team in the world”.
“I don’t know what is going to happen. I am very content and happy to play in the best team in the world. I have just surpassed a legend of Madridismo like Paco Gento is. I am the player with the most titles in the best club in the world and that is priceless. If I stay or I don’t stay… I want to stay, so that is made clear,” Marcelo said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.