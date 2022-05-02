Cristiano Ronaldo is not finished and is still good to go for a year or two, asserts Ben Foster

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the previous summer as he looked to mark a new chapter in his storied legacy at the Manchester club after leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has proved to be a bright spark for the Red Devils in a disappointing campaign as the 37-year-old has scored 23 goals and three assists across all competitions.

Despite the Portuguese international’s remarkable goalscoring prowess United is almost guaranteed to miss out on a Champions League qualifying spot at the end of the season and questions have been raised if Ronaldo would want to stay at the club for the next campaign. There have also been suggestions that the mercurial Portuguese would struggle to adapt to incoming manager Erik ten Hag’s high-pressing style making a mutual divorce likelier.

Watford goalkeeper Foster who played once together with Ronaldo has insisted that the 37-year-old is a force to be reckoned with and critics have been wrong in their assumptions.

“The level is high as you like. For a 37-year-old, he is an absolute specimen. He is still rapid. He is one of those who is a natural goalscorer. In that eternal Messi v Ronaldo debate, he is still number one for me. I think even this season people are completely mad that they think he is finished. He's not finished. Look how many goals he has scored, that's incredible,” Foster told The Mirror.