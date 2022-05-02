Big teams have to win ugly when they don't play well, reveals Mikel Arteta

"We won ugly and big teams have to find a way to win ugly when they don't play at their best. With the ball we were really poor. We lacked composure, and dominance to play the game we wanted to play, but we found a way through set pieces, through defending extremely well. To win here is a credit to the boys. They showed the spirit we have. I'm still digesting a lot of things we didn't do right, but as a team to grow in confidence and to continue with the moment we have, we've won against three big teams in a row,” Arteta told Sky Sports.