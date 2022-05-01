Lionel Messi is on same level as Diego Maradona, gushes Mauricio Pochettino

Not only that, it has seen both Messi and Neymar booed by a certain section of the PSG fanbase with them unhappy at what the duo have produced. Yet despite that, Mauricio Pochettino has praised Messi and believes that the Argentine is on the same plane as the late great Diego Maradona. The PSG boss also added that circumstances have meant that Messi isn’t as comfortable as he was at Barcelona but he has no doubts about the 34-year-old’s quality.