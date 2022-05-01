It’s simple as we have to win all our games to be champions, asserts Pep Guardiola
Today at 4:27 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that his side won’t break under the pressure of the title race and added that the run is simple as they need to win all their games or else they won’t win. The Cityzens and Liverpool are in a head to head title race but City have a one point advantage.
Despite just four games left in the Premier League season, there is still a lot left to be decided with relegation and the battle for European places going down to the wire. Not only that while the titles in three out of Europe’s big five leagues has been decided, one of the two happens to be the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City still fighting it out. The Cityzens currently sit at the top of the table with the Reds a close second as only one point separates the duo.
It could see the race go down to the final day but for Jurgen Klopp’s side to win the quadruple which includes the league title, they will need City to drop points. However, despite the pressure being on them, Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side won’t crack under the pressure as they know exactly what they need to do. The Spaniard also said that the situation isn’t complicated and he expects his side to keep their run going.
"We have been many times in this position. It's not about the pressure -- it's simple. We have to win all our games to be champions. If we don't, Liverpool will be champions. The pressure is not too complicated to analyse. They play before, they are going to win all games,” Guardiola said, reported ESPN.
“We expect that for a long time. All we have to do is win our games. When that happens, they are going to congratulate us. If it doesn't happen, we are going to congratulate them."
