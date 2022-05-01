It’s simple as we have to win all our games to be champions, asserts Pep Guardiola

Despite just four games left in the Premier League season, there is still a lot left to be decided with relegation and the battle for European places going down to the wire. Not only that while the titles in three out of Europe’s big five leagues has been decided, one of the two happens to be the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City still fighting it out. The Cityzens currently sit at the top of the table with the Reds a close second as only one point separates the duo.