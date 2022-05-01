Feel like I’ve taken another step in right direction but I’ve got more to give, claims Declan Rice

However, that form and stature has yet to reveal itself in individual awards although Rice’s performances this season has seen him finish third in the race for the Football Writers' Association Men's Player of the Year award. The award was handed to Mohamed Salah with Kevin De Bruyne finishing second but Rice believes that his finish shows just how far he has come. But the 23-year-old added that he still has a lot he can do to improve and believes that he will do just that over the next few years.