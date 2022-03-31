We asked for replay of playoff final because it was held in strange atmosphere, reveals Gamal Allam

The Egyptians missed more than a few of their kicks, with even Mohamed Salah failing to hit the target, and Senegal walked away as winners. However, the second leg was largely overshadowed by the actions of a number of home fans as they targeted the Egypt bus with objects and even Salah, during his penalty, with a laser pointers which upset many. So much so that Gamal Allam has confirmed that the Egyptian FA have sent a complaint to FIFA and have asked for a replay.