Reports | Real Madrid reach agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign teenager Vinicius Tobias
Today at 9:08 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have reached an agreement to sign young defender Vinicius Tobias on loan with an option to buy. The 18-year-old joined the Ukrainian side from Internacional in January and leaves the club without a senior appearance to his name.
With UFEA allowing any foreign players based either in Russia or Ukraine leagues to sign a new contract without any penalty, it has seen several teams take advantage. However, reports indicated that Real Madrid was set to be the latest side to take advantage via Vinicius Tobias. The Los Blancos have been scouting the young Brazilian for more than a few months but Tobias only signed for Shakhtar Donetsk in January from Internacional.
However, with UEFA opening things up for players from within Russia and Ukraine, Goal has reported that the Los Blancos have gotten a deal done for the young defender. The 18-year-old will arrive on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season and the deal reportedly has a €18 million clause to make the move permanent. But Tobias can’t make an appearance for the senior team and thus will be pushed into Real Madrid’s Castilla team because he has not yet receive a non-community card.
The move will see Vinicius Tobias leave Shakhtar Donetsk without a senior appearance to his name as the football schedule has been postponed indefinitely because of the war in Ukraine. It does offer cover for the Los Blancos although the club rate the 18-year-old very highly and thus were keen on getting the deal done before anyone else made their move.
