Reports | Manchester United enquire over compensation fee for Erik Ten Hag from Ajax
Today at 8:13 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United have followed up on their interview with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag by sounding out details over the financial element as well as the handling of a possible announcement. The English club insist that there isn’t a preferred candidate yet.
Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role as their manager in November due to their shocking form from the start of the season. The English giants held off on hiring a permanent manager immediately with Ralf Rangnick brought in as their interim manager for the rest of the season as they looked to achieve a change in fortunes. While the German manager has helped the Premier League side be more cohesive and adapt to a high-pressing style, Rangnick has been unable to arrest United's slump this side.
United are still in the hunt for a top-four spot in the Premier League although they face stiff competition from the hands of Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham. However, amidst that numerous reports have surfaced that United conducted an interview of Ten Hag as they look to hire either the Dutchman or Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. According to Sky Sports, the English giants have done their due diligence by engaging in discussions over the finances and logistics should the 52-year-old be appointed.
Ajax are in the midst of a tight title race and it is understood that United sounded out details on how to handle a potential announcement if Ten Hag is chosen as the ideal candidate. It is also understood have made it crystal clear that they have yet to have a preferred candidate in mind. Ten Hag would be the easiest to secure as Ajax expect him to leave and have been easy to negotiate with while reports have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain will likely part company with Pochettino on their terms and not that of another club.
