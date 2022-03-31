Reports | Manchester United enquire over compensation fee for Erik Ten Hag from Ajax

Ajax are in the midst of a tight title race and it is understood that United sounded out details on how to handle a potential announcement if Ten Hag is chosen as the ideal candidate. It is also understood have made it crystal clear that they have yet to have a preferred candidate in mind. Ten Hag would be the easiest to secure as Ajax expect him to leave and have been easy to negotiate with while reports have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain will likely part company with Pochettino on their terms and not that of another club.