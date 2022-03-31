Premier League confirm they are set to introduce five substitutions from next season onwards
Today at 8:44 PM
The Premier League confirmed in a statement that top-flight clubs voted in favour of the substitution rule change at a shareholder meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday. The English top-flight league also revealed the dates of the opening and the closing of the summer transfer window.
The Premier League originally introduced the use of five substitutes in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic as teams struggled to play out a hectic schedule. The league reverted back to three subs for the 2020-21 season and the current campaign although the reintroduction of five subs had been a hot topic of discussion.
Previously, teams had voted against the introduction of five replacements in every game for each numerous times over the past two years. Managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter had all called for the league to approve the rule change although it was denied at the voting stage.
The English top-flight league announced that top-flight clubs voted in favour of the substitution rule change at a shareholder meeting of all 20 clubs on Thursday. The league also confirmed the duration and the dates of the upcoming summer transfer window as well as making a change in to the Covid-19 testing guidelines.
"Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters. Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.
"It was also confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues. In addition, the Premier League has today updated its remaining COVID-19 measures. From 4 April, the League will remove twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only,” read the statement.
Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters.— Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2022
Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions.
Full statement: https://t.co/Ub985Gl3Lj pic.twitter.com/T27WXiXbUM
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.