I think Neymar can lead Brazil to World Cup and they are one of the favourites, predicts Kaka

Former Brazil international Kaka has proclaimed that his nation is one of the favourites for the 2022 World Cup as they are peaking at the right time and backed his compatriot Neymar to lead the nation to continental glory. The Seleção have already secured entry for the competition held in Qatar.

Brazil put their 2021 Copa America agony behind them by finishing as the leaders of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 45 points from 17 matches. The Selecao who were beaten by Lionel Messi and co in the finals responded by finishing above their arch-rivals in qualification by being in a rich vein of form.

Brazil are one of the most successful international sides in world football with various benchmarks being set. Brazil is the most successful national team in the FIFA World Cup, being crowned winner five times.

The Seleção also has the best overall performance in the World Cup competition, both in proportional and absolute terms, with a record of 73 victories in 109 matches played while registering 237 points, and 18 losses. They are also the only national team to have played in all the editions of the World Cup without absence.

Former Brazil international Kala believes that his country are one of the favourites for the competition and proclaimed that Neymar has the ability to lead them to glory.

"I think Brazil are one of the favourites for the World Cup. They are peaking at the right time. They beat Chile 4-0, won their last three games convincingly and one of them was without Neymar. Brazil have a strong group and this gives Neymar more potential to shine,” Kaka told GOAL.

"He is ready and more matured, experienced. He is vastly talented. I think Neymar can lead Brazil (to glory). And as I said that the whole group is strong so it gives Neymar the opportunity to shine and he will not have all the responsibilities. He can share that with other players and then he can make a difference at any point in the game,” he added.