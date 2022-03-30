Reports | Real Madrid looking at Serge Gnabry to reinforce their squad next summer
Today at 4:29 PM
According to BILD, Real Madrid are considering a move for Serge Gnabry next summer as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of another title push. The Bayern Munich forward currently has less than fifteen months left on his contract but negotiations between the two parties have stopped.
Ever since he found a consistent berth in Bayern Munich’s squad, few players have been as consistent or lethal for the Bavarians as Serge Gnabry. The German has thrived in the set-up, netting 60 goals and 39 assists in just 162 appearances, which includes 13 goals this season and 9 assists. But with the addition of Leroy Sane to a stable of Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala, it has seen Gnabry’s game-time get cut down.
Yet, the 26-year-old has been amongst the club’s regular features over the years and yet, reports have indicated that the two parties are struggling to come to an agreement over a new contract. Gnabry’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and it has seen the two sides try to get a new deal over the line but talks have come to a standstill. That has seen Bild report that it has attracted Real Madrid’s interest as they believe that the former Arsenal forward could do well in Spain.
The Los Blancos are looking to sign reinforcements next summer as they’re keen on letting Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale leave, and they believe that Gnabry would be the perfect move. Bild has also reported that Bayern are unwilling to lose out on a fee and thus want to sell the German next summer so that they can re-coup a fee and sign a replacement as well. The Bavarians have been linked with moves for Ajax’s Antony and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku but neither move has materialized thus far.
