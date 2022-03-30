Reports | Barcelona initiate contact with Ousmane Dembele’s agents over new contract
Today at 8:09 PM
According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have initiated contact with Ousmane Dembele’s agents over a new contract despite trying to force the Frenchman out of the club in January. The 24-year-old has less than six months left on his current deal after negotiations stalled over a new contract months ago.
With just over six months left on his contract, many expected Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract especially after reports indicated that Barcelona had offered the forward one. However, the La Liga giants had included a significant pay-cut which reportedly didn’t please Dembele and thus he rejected the deal. That saw the Camp Nou side try to force him out of the club in the January transfer window with a move to England mooted.
However, no deal materialized and the Frenchman ended up staying at the club but has transformed his fortunes with more than a string of good performances. So much so, that Sky Sports has reported that Barcelona have re-approached Dembele’s agents to propose opening negotiations again. The club have been impressed by the forward’s performances and believe that he could be open to signing a new deal now.
This is a massive turnaround for them but with no move made by any club outside Spain, Dembele is still free to sign a new contract with Barcelona if he wants. However, the forward has attracted attention from England, Germany and France with the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and even Bayern Munich keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s performances and form this season.
