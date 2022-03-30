Carlos Queiroz leaves post as Egypt’s head coach after World Cup playoff final defeat
Today at 3:06 PM
Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz has confirmed that he has left the post following the Pharaoh’s failure to make the cut for the 2022 World Cup. They faced Senegal in the playoff final but while they won the first leg, a goal for Senegal in the second leg led to penalties which they lost.
With Egypt walking into the second leg with a 1-0 win in the playoff final against Senegal, it had many expecting the Pharaohs to seal their spot at the Qatar World Cup. However, an own goal from Hamdi Fathi in the early minutes of the game had the two sides tied on aggregate with neither breaking the deadlock in either normal time or extra time. It meant a penalty shoot-out with Senegal holding their nerve to seal their place at the 2022 World Cup.
That was despite both Kalidou Koulibaly and Mohamed Salah missing their opening kicks but Sadio Mane, Sarr and Bamba Dieng all scored to ensure that the Lions of Teranga made the cut. But that came at a cost as Carlos Queiroz confirmed that he has left his post as Egypt’s head coach. He revealed the news via his Twitter handle and revealed that he was very proud to manage the team and that it was a privilege to do so.
“Dream is over. We try our best but today was not enough. From the bottom of my heart my gratitude to Egypt Federation for this honor of coaching the National Team. To all my players and my staff, my recognition and humble thank you so much,” Queiroz said on Twitter
“You will be always in my heart. It was my privilege to work and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends. Without you, nothing could be possible for me in my life. I am very much proud of you Lads. My best wishes and enormous gratitude to all Egyptian fans. To the future.”
