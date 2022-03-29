This is opportunity for us to go to Qatar but it's going to be difficult game, proclaims Odion Ighalo
Today at 6:52 PM
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo believes that the Super Eagles are under pressure ahead of a clash against Ghana as a win will given them a chance to reach the 2022 World Cup. The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw with the second leg set to be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Nigeria
With Nigeria up against Ghana, many believed that the Super Eagles would blow the Black stars out of the water but things didn’t quite go to plan. While Nigeria started poorly, they finished the first leg as the better side and even saw Frank Onyeka squander a chance to win the first-leg. However, the midfielder wasted the chance and the tie ended 0-0 with it all to play for in the second leg.
But despite the draw and the fact that a final berth, which will earn the winner a place at the 2022 World Cup, is on the line, there is a belief that Nigeria will win it. But Odion Ighalo has warned against complacency as he believes that Ghana will attack the Super Eagles at their home ground as they now have nothing to lose. But he also added that his side are in with a chance although it will be a tough fight until the very end.
“I try to talk to the younger guys that have not been there before that this is an opportunity for us to go to Qatar 2022 because you won’t know how it feels now. After your football career, you will understand what it means to play in the World Cup,” Ighalo said, reported allnigeriasoccer.
“Like I said I have been there before, I know what it is and I'm looking forward by God's grace to go to another one again. Home advantage for us but we are not going to go to sleep because it's going to be a difficult and tough game.”
“Ghana are going to come all out here because they have nothing to lose now than to come out because we’re playing at home. We just have to give our best 110 percent in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from the start to finish until the final whistle. I know by God’s grace we’re going to come out victorious but we have to work hard, it's going to be a tough one but we're going to win by God’s grace.”
