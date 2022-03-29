There's no doubt Harry Maguire is capable of playing at highest level, insists Gareth Southgate

"He has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final so there's no doubt he's more than capable of playing at the highest level. He was very good for us in the autumn. [Manchester United] are in a difficult moment - there could be many reasons for that - so that doesn't mean that players can be poor for a couple of years and then still find their way in, and sometimes it depends on competition for positions,” Southgate told reporters in his press conference.