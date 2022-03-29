Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Christopher Nkunku to replace Serge Gnabry

Furthermore, the Bundesliga giants are planning on selling Gnabry, so as to not lose out on a fee, next summer which does open up space for Nkunku. But Sport1 has reported that Leipzig are looking at a fee of around €70 million for the 24-year-old as they believe his form, age and talent make him worth at least that if not more than that. Not only that, reports from elsewhere have revealed that Manchester City, Liverpool and even PSG are considering moves as well which does complicate the situation.