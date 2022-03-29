Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Christopher Nkunku to replace Serge Gnabry
Today at 7:12 PM
According to Sport1, Bayern Munich believe that RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku is the man to replace Serge Gnabry as the club have been unable to come to an agreement over a new deal with the German. The forward’s current deal expires in 2023 and contract negotiations have come to a standstill.
Despite RB Leipzig’s elimination from the Champions League in the group stages, Christopher Nkunku’s performances was met with a lot of praise. The Frenchman scored seven goals and two assists in six appearances, a tally that includes a hattrick against Manchester City. However, the 24-year-old has been performing at that level all season with 15 goals and 11 assists in just 27 Bundesliga appearances with his tally, across all competitions, reaching 26 goals and 15 assists.
It makes the former PSG starlet one of the most lethal and productive players in Europe which has, as a result, attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides. Prime amongst them is Bayern Munich as Sport1 has reported that the Bavarians believe the 24-year-old is the perfect man to replace Serge Gnabry. The 26-year-old currently has less than eighteen months left on his current deal but contract negotiations have reached a standstill over personal terms.
Furthermore, the Bundesliga giants are planning on selling Gnabry, so as to not lose out on a fee, next summer which does open up space for Nkunku. But Sport1 has reported that Leipzig are looking at a fee of around €70 million for the 24-year-old as they believe his form, age and talent make him worth at least that if not more than that. Not only that, reports from elsewhere have revealed that Manchester City, Liverpool and even PSG are considering moves as well which does complicate the situation.
