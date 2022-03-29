Reports | Barcelona close deals for Andreas Christensen and Franck Yannick Kessie

With Barcelona still in serious financial trouble, it has seen reports indicate that the La Liga side have been predominantly looking at free-agents and players whose contracts are expiring. That has given the Camp Nou giants quite a few options as football’s whos-whos all have contracts running down. From Paulo Dybala to Chelsea’s defensive line, Barcelona have been linked to several players but Fabrizio Romano reported, earlier this month, that they have completed a deal for Frank Kessie.